Young Thug made an appearance in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

Young Thug played “Tick Tock” on the show and was joined by Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker for the performance.

Ahead of the show, Barker teased the performance on social media, posting a photo of himself with the Atlanta rapper just a few hours ahead of the show.

“SNL tonight,” Barker captioned the image.

On last week’s show, which Kim Kardashian hosted, an actor playing Barker appeared in a comedy sketch. West, who was also in the sketch, was joking about her sister Kourtney’s high-profile relationship with him.

You can watch their full SNL performance here:

Young Thug on SNL

Elsewhere in the show, Malek has made his debut on Saturday Night Live as the show’s host.

The No Time To Die actor’s opening monologue focused on his love of playing villains, with a reference to his recent outing as the evil Lyutsifer Safin in the latest Bond movie.

“You know, I’ve played a lot of dramatic roles in my career—most recently, the new Bond villain—but I don’t usually do comedy,” the actor said.

“I tend to do these really intense characters, which makes a lot of sense because people tell me I have what’s called a ‘resting villain face.’”

Malek said that while he know most people would rather “play the hero, he’s “always been more drawn” to villains.

“I sympathise with them, you know,” he continued. “In Lion King, I’m Team Scar. I actually found Simba to be kind of annoying. You want to be king? You’re like three years old. Relax.”

Later on, he was joined by his No Time To Die co-star Daniel Craig in a sketch about Prince.