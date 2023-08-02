Jump to content

Treat Williams’ cause of death in fatal crash revealed as driver involved is accused of ‘gross negligence’

‘Hair’ star died in June after he was involved in fatal motorcycle crash

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 02 August 2023 16:43
Everwood and Hair star Treat Williams dies aged 71 after motorcycle accident

Treat Williams’ cause of death has been announced, after he was killed in a fatal motorcycle accident earlier this year. He was 71.

On 12 June, the actor, best known for his roles in Hair and Everwood, was riding a motorcycle in Vermont when he collided with a vehicle that had pulled out in front of him.

Soon after the crash, Williams was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in New York, where he was pronounced dead.

His death was confirmed at the time by his agent Barry McPherson. “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” McPherson said in a statement. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

Nearly two months following the fatal accident, it has been revealed that the actor’s death was caused by “severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash”, according to a Vermont medical examiner.

Meanwhile, the Bennington County State’s Attorney has completed its review of the crash and charged the other party involved, identified as 35-year-old Ryan Koss, with “grossly negligent operation with death”, the Vermont State Police said in a press release.

Koss was processed on charges on Tuesday (1 August) after voluntarily meeting with authorities. He was then released and is scheduled to appear for arraignment on 25 September of this year.

Williams’ nearly 50-year career saw him appearing in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies The Eagle Has Landed, Prince of the City and Once Upon a Time in America.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their children, Gill and Elinor Williams.

Following Williams’ death, several people within the TV industry paid tribute to the actor, including Suits star Wendell Pierce.

Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man,” Pierce wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “In a short period of time, he quickly befriended mean his adventurous spirit was infectious.

“We worked on just one film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP.”

Additional reporting by Associated Press

