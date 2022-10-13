Trevor Noah will depart The Daily Show on this day

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Trevor Noah’s last episode of The Daily Show will air on 8 December, according to Comedy Central.

The 38-year-old comedian said in a video statement shared on Twitter last month that after seven years as host of the Comedy Central programme, his “time is up”.

“It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected,” Noah said of his experience hosting the show. “I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through.

On Wednesday (12 October), Comedy Central revealed that Noah’s final episode will air on Thursday, 8 December.

The network also teased The Daily Show’s return on 17 January next year. A new host, however, was not announced.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on The Daily Show and we’re grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years,” president and chief executive of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, Chris McCarthy, said in a press release.

“Chris has been an amazing leader and partner who has helped me realise my dream of working not just in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes, producing content which now airs across the Paramount family,” Noah said.

“I’m truly excited to see what the future holds.”

(Invision)

In addition to this news, Comedy Central also revealed that from 5 December onwards, The Daily Show will take a “celebratory look back” at Noah’s greatest moments from the programme.

Noah said the next part of his life might involve more standup work.

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realised there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring,” he said.

“I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows.”

“I’ve loved hosting this show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys,” Noah said. “I’ve loved trying to find a way to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly s*****, even on the worst days. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together.”