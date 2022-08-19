Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Trevor Noah has revealed his reasons for speaking out against Kanye West and his behaviour during Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship.

Kardashian, who was previously married to West, became involved with Davidson in late 2021 after her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

During Kardashian and Davidson’s romance, which ended earlier this month, West was vocal about his dislike for the pairing. Notably, he released a music video that saw him burying a cartoon figure who bears a close resemblance to the comedian.

On an episode of The Daily Show in March, Noah said the situation between the rapper, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson was “terrifying to watch.” In response, West – now legally known as Ye – called Noah a racial slur on Instagram, and was temporarily suspended from the platform.

Months later, Noah has gone into detail about why he chose to speak out against the “Bound 2” rapper, explaining that he felt obliged to make use of his platform.

“I’ve just become more comfortable speaking my mind in situations where I feel like the mob forgets that we’re dealing with human beings,” he told Variety in a recent interview.

“It’s easy to stand on the sidelines, see a train crash coming and say nothing about it. And then after the train crashes off the tracks, we say, ‘Oh, I saw that coming!’ Well, then why didn’t you say anything? Especially if you have some sort of platform, you have some sort of obligation to speak a truth.”

He went on to assert that humans are “a paradox” and that people who do disagreeable things shouldn’t be cast away.

“I don’t like to live in a world where we constantly discard human beings like pieces of trash. Kanye West is somebody who has an indelible impression on my life. His music has literally taken me through different periods of my journey, But then there are also moments where I go, like, ‘man, Kanye, you, you’re going off the rails here.’

“But I can still say that, ‘I care for you as a human being, that’s, that’s why I’m speaking out.”