Jeremy Clarkson has continued his yearly A-level results day tradition of encouraging students who are disappointed with their grades with his own tale of post-school success.

On Thursday (18 August), thousands of students across the country were awarded the results of their A-level exams.

This year has seen the second-highest number of A-level students on record being accepted into their first or second-choice university courses, according to Ucas. You can follow The Independent’s coverage of results day here.)

In recent years, the former Top Gear host has made a point of highlighting his wealth and career success despite the fact that he received low grades in his exams.

He ensured that 2022 was no exception by posting his message online on Thursday morning.

“Don’t worry if your A-level results are disappointing. I got a C and 2 Us and I’m currently holidaying on this boat,” he wrote in a tweet, attaching a picture of a yacht sailing with mountains in the background.

Clarkson’s annual tweet (Jeremy Clarkson/Twitter)

In previous years, Clarkson has posted about “building a large house with far-reaching views of the Cotswolds” and ending up “happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley”, regardless of his results.

Many have come to anticipate Clarkson’s traditional tribute, which has been criticised by some to be “boastful” and “out-of-touch”.

Others have celebrated the arrival of the expected tweet: “Every year, you love to see it,” wrote one fan, while another commented added: “It's not A level results day til Clarkson tweets!”