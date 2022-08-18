Jeremy Clarkson once again shares his much-derided annual tweet for A Level students
Presenter sent a note of encouragement to those receiving exam results
Jeremy Clarkson has continued his yearly A-level results day tradition of encouraging students who are disappointed with their grades with his own tale of post-school success.
On Thursday (18 August), thousands of students across the country were awarded the results of their A-level exams.
This year has seen the second-highest number of A-level students on record being accepted into their first or second-choice university courses, according to Ucas. You can follow The Independent’s coverage of results day here.)
In recent years, the former Top Gear host has made a point of highlighting his wealth and career success despite the fact that he received low grades in his exams.
He ensured that 2022 was no exception by posting his message online on Thursday morning.
“Don’t worry if your A-level results are disappointing. I got a C and 2 Us and I’m currently holidaying on this boat,” he wrote in a tweet, attaching a picture of a yacht sailing with mountains in the background.
In previous years, Clarkson has posted about “building a large house with far-reaching views of the Cotswolds” and ending up “happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley”, regardless of his results.
Many have come to anticipate Clarkson’s traditional tribute, which has been criticised by some to be “boastful” and “out-of-touch”.
Others have celebrated the arrival of the expected tweet: “Every year, you love to see it,” wrote one fan, while another commented added: “It's not A level results day til Clarkson tweets!”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies