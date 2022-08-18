Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jeremy Clarkson once again shares his much-derided annual tweet for A Level students

Presenter sent a note of encouragement to those receiving exam results

Nicole Vassell
Thursday 18 August 2022 10:36
Comments
Results day: Everything to know for A-Levels and GCSEs

Jeremy Clarkson has continued his yearly A-level results day tradition of encouraging students who are disappointed with their grades with his own tale of post-school success.

On Thursday (18 August), thousands of students across the country were awarded the results of their A-level exams.

This year has seen the second-highest number of A-level students on record being accepted into their first or second-choice university courses, according to Ucas. You can follow The Independent’s coverage of results day here.)

In recent years, the former Top Gear host has made a point of highlighting his wealth and career success despite the fact that he received low grades in his exams.

He ensured that 2022 was no exception by posting his message online on Thursday morning.

Recommended

“Don’t worry if your A-level results are disappointing. I got a C and 2 Us and I’m currently holidaying on this boat,” he wrote in a tweet, attaching a picture of a yacht sailing with mountains in the background.

Clarkson’s annual tweet

(Jeremy Clarkson/Twitter)

In previous years, Clarkson has posted about “building a large house with far-reaching views of the Cotswolds” and ending up “happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley”, regardless of his results.

Many have come to anticipate Clarkson’s traditional tribute, which has been criticised by some to be “boastful” and “out-of-touch”.

Others have celebrated the arrival of the expected tweet: “Every year, you love to see it,” wrote one fan, while another commented added: “It's not A level results day til Clarkson tweets!”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in