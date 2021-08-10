Jeremy Clarkson has been mocked over his tweet about students receiving their A Level results today (10 August).

A-Level results day sees sixth-form students around the country receiving their formal grades, which have this year been determined by teachers after summer exams were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Former Top Gear host Clarkson shared a message to his followers on Twitter, writing: “If the teachers didn’t give you the A level results you were hoping for, don’t worry.

“I got a C and 2Us and I’ve ended up happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley.”

The comments were met with derision and ridicule from many online, with people pointing out that Clarkson has apparently shared almost identical messages for several years straight.

“Anyone know Jeremy Clarkson’s A level results?” asked one person, alongside a screenshot of seven previous times Clarkson had tweeted about his A Level grades and current expensive possessions.

“Happy ‘Jeremy Clarkson bragging about failing his A Levels’ day everyone,” quipped someone else.

“Three things in life that are certain,” wrote another Twitter user. “Death, Taxes, and Jeremy Clarkson tweeting this.”

You can follow The Independent’s live coverage of A-Level results day here.