Sixth-formers across the UK are waking up to their A-level results which have been determined by teachers after this summer’s exams were cancelled.

Following last year’s A-level results fiasco, where the government u-turned on grades awarded by an algorithm and reverted to teacher assessments, there are fears this years’ grades will be inflated.

A report by The Times said around half of this year’s grades are expected to be an A grade or above, with some 19 per cent of the qualifications likely to be graded A* and a further 30 percent expected to be given A grades.

However, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told Sky News that it “wouldn’t be right to pre-empt” the grades before they are released and employers should be “confident” that students have been awarded their grades “on the basis of evidence.”

When pressed on whether grades will be teacher-assessed next year, Mr Williamson said he “hopes” that “the more normal pattern of examinations” will return next year.

However, he did not rule out a return to teacher assessments which he said are a large part of next year’s contingency plan.