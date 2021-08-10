A-level results news – live: Inflated grades expected as Williamson ‘hopes’ for return to exams next year
Sixth-formers across the UK are waking up to their A-level results which have been determined by teachers after this summer’s exams were cancelled.
Following last year’s A-level results fiasco, where the government u-turned on grades awarded by an algorithm and reverted to teacher assessments, there are fears this years’ grades will be inflated.
A report by The Times said around half of this year’s grades are expected to be an A grade or above, with some 19 per cent of the qualifications likely to be graded A* and a further 30 percent expected to be given A grades.
However, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told Sky News that it “wouldn’t be right to pre-empt” the grades before they are released and employers should be “confident” that students have been awarded their grades “on the basis of evidence.”
When pressed on whether grades will be teacher-assessed next year, Mr Williamson said he “hopes” that “the more normal pattern of examinations” will return next year.
However, he did not rule out a return to teacher assessments which he said are a large part of next year’s contingency plan.
Teacher-assessed grades are better than exams for 2021, Ofqual chief says
Teacher assessment of pupils is a better and more “accurate” way of awarding grades than formal exams this year, the government’s qualification regulator has said.
Simon Lebus, the interim head of Ofqual, said having teachers grade their pupils on work throughout the year would give a more “holistic judgement” than the “snapshot” provided by an exam.
Mr Lebus meant that the teacher-assessed grades would be more accurate than exams this year, because many students would not have covered the whole curriculum as a result of the pandemic. However, Ofqual believes that exams are the fairest method of assessment in a normal year.
Jon Stone has the full story:
Teacher-assessed grades are better than exams, Ofqual chief says
GCSE and A-Level students did not sit exams this year and will instead be awarded grades by teachers
Read: Students reflect on the aftermath of last year’s results fiasco
Last year, after an algorithm downgraded thousands of results, intense backlash allowed students to lift their grades by accepting their teachers’ original predictions instead. But many still did not feel the marks did them or their work justice.
While some suddenly saw their plans become viable again, others’ were ripped to pieces. Some students not attached to a school or college – private candidates – struggled to get any marks at all under the system.
Our reporter Zoe Tidman has the full report:
Students on life since being caught up in the 2020 A-level fiasco
Unplanned gap years, test re-sits, and and long waits for university after results disappointment all took their toll, reports Zoe Tidman
Record number of students accepted onto their first-choice undergraduate course
A record 395,770 students, up 8 percent from 2020, have a confirmed place on their first choice of full-time undergraduate course in the UK, The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service said.
This represents 91 percent of everyone with a confirmed place, an increase from 88 percent last year.
In total, a record 435,430 students have a place on a course, up 5 percent on results day 2020, UCAS said.
The number of students accepted onto nursing courses has increased by 8 percent, to 26,730.
Some 8,560 students from England have been accepted onto medicine and dentistry courses, up by 23 percent on results day 2020.
Examinations to “hopefully” return next year, though teacher-assessed grades aren’t ruled out
The Education Secretary refused to rule out teacher-assessed grades in 2022 this morning, though he said the government “hopes” to move back towards examinations.
Speaking on Sky News, the cabinet minister said: “The last academic last year we conducted an extensive consultation to move back to examinations and in a few weeks time as we go back into the winter period we’ll be doing another extensive consultation as to the contingency that will be largely based around teacher assessed grades.
“But we very much hope that we’ll be moving to a system of where we’re able to move into the more normal pattern of examinations from next year.
“We’re always conscious that this pandemic we’ve not always been able to predict the course of it, it’s continuously changed, and it’s absolutely right that we have contingencies there as we always do.
Pressed whether the government was ruling out teacher assessed grades being used in 2022, he replied: “We’re very much planning to move back to examinations as a form of assessment, but we always have to have a contingency plan in place and that’s why we’ll be consulting in the next academic year on those plans.”
Grades awarded “based on evidence,” education secretary says
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was asked about the fears that a high proportion of grades would be A grades and above, as a report by The Times suggested.
Last year, students were downgraded by an algorithm before the government u-turned to allow for teacher-assessed grades. Following this, some 38.6 per cent of A-levels were graded A or A*, up from 25.5 per cent in 2019.
Mr Williamson told Sky News that it “wouldn’t be right to pre-empt” the grades before they are released and employers should be “confident” that students have been awarded their grades “on the basis of evidence.”
He said: “You have a very clear grading system. Employers can have real confidence in the grades that they get.”
Inflated grades expected, report says
A report by The Times said around half of this year’s grades are expected to be an A grade or above, with some 19 percent of the qualifications likely to be graded A* and a further 30 percent expected to be given A grades.
Read the full story:
A-level results 2021: A-grades awarded in almost half of exams
Almost half of Tuesday’s A-level results are expected to be at A* or A in a second year of rampant grade inflation. The Times has learnt that about 19 per cent
Good morning
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the UK’s A-level results day.
Follow here for live updates throughout the day.
