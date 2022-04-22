Trevor Noah has responded to Rudy Giuliani’s appearance on The Masked Singer.

The former New York City mayor and Donald Trump advisor was revealed as Jack in the Box on the latest episode of the US celebrity singing competition.

The reveal sparked negative reactions from the show’s judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, as well as viewers.

On Thursday (21 April) night’s instalment of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, the host weighed in on the controversy.

“Rudy Giuliani just got voted off The Masked Singer, which means he’s about to spend the next five years claiming that he actually won The Masked Singer,” Noah joked, referencing Giuliani’s repeated claims that Trump won the 2020 US election.

He continued: “It’s also weird how Rudy has the time to be on a game show, but he’s ‘too busy’ to testify in front of Congress.”

“I guess history was made last night,” he quipped, “because for the first time in The Masked Singer‘s history, a contestant took off their mask and everyone was like, ‘No, no, put it back on, put it back on!’”

Noah wasn’t the only late night host to address the disgraced politician’s unveiling.

(Fox / Twitter)

“I know it’s Fox, but I still can’t believe they did this,” Jimmy Kimmel opined on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Rudy Giuliani tried to overthrow our government.

“They finally get a Republican to wear a mask, and that’s how it goes.” he jested. “Is Jared from Subway and the Zika virus next?”

Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, also mocked the situation.

“After seeing that, the CDC reinstated the mask mandate,” he began. “They’re like, ‘Hey guys, put the mask back on.’”

“You know, it actually takes talent not to hit any notes,” Fallon added.