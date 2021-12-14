Trevor Noah has shared his opinions about Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” on Monday’s (13 December) episode of The Daily Show.

Thinking out loud about this year’s winner, Elon Musk, and past people of the year, including Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani, Noah asked: “Why is it that Person of the Year always goes to the weirdest person?”

He added: “I sometimes wonder if aliens came down, I don’t know if I want these guys representing our race. You know, the aliens would be like, [in robot voice] ‘Your species needs to be exterminated.’”

Despite his jokes, Noah did agree that Musk’s win was well deserved.

Listing the billionaire’s achievements, he continued: “Honestly, you can’t argue with this. I mean, richest man in the world, who also controls space, crypto and electric cars? Ha. I mean, who would even be second place? Like maybe Pete Davidson?”

Noah’s thoughts come at the same time Musk’s ex-partner Grimes seemingly shaded Musk’s win . On Twitter, the singer shared a picture of the magazine cover and tweeted: “And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon,” she tweeted, adding three sword emojis.”

Time Magazine’s announcement for this year’s Person of the Year read: “For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and the perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society’s most daring and disruptive transformations, Elon Musk is TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year.”