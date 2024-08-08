Beloved host to present Good Morning Britain after 15 years off screens

Support truly

Good Morning Britain will welcome back an ITV legend next week, as a veteran presenter returns to screens for the first time in 15 years.

In a move to ease her way back into presenting as she lives with an incurable cancer, Trisha Goddard will join the programme for two shows during weekdays.

Goddard, 66, was well-known for her eponymous talk show, Trisha, which ran from 1998 to 2004 on ITV and from 2004 to 2010 on Channel 5. She then spent time working as a conflict resolution expert on Maury, after she moved to the US in 2010, and currently hosts Trisha Goddard on TalkTV on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Trisha’s personal story is a real tale of determination and the perfect piece of inspiration for people going through a similar ordeal,” a source told The Sun.

“Despite everything she has been through, she is back doing what she does best — getting into the thick of news and current affairs on a big show.”

Fans were happy to hear the news as one wrote, “I adore Trish and this is wonderful news indeed”.

Goddard revealed earlier this year that her cancer had returned 16 years after being diagnosed, and that it was now incurable.

In an interview with Hello magazine, Goddard revealed she had been diagnosed with stage four secondary breast cancer, which relates to a cancer that started in the breast and has moved to another part of the body.

“It’s not going to go away,” said Goddard. “And with that knowledge comes grief, and fear. But I must keep enjoying what I have always enjoyed.”

open image in gallery Goddard will return to screens, 15 years after the end of her eponymous talk show ( Getty Images )

Despite many attempts to keep it a secret, she decided to disclose the condition as it became a “burden” to keep hidden.

“I can’t lie…I can’t keep making up stories,” she said. “It gets to a stage, after a year and a half, when keeping a secret becomes more of a burden than anything else.”

She confirmed she is receiving “life-prolonging” care for the terminal illness.

First diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, after a visit to the hospital for a running injury, Goddard explained that the exercise had helped alert her to the condition.

“The lady doing the x-ray asked me if I’d been for an x-ray before,” she told Breast Cancer Now. “I said ‘A mammogram; does that count?’

“She asked when it was and I couldn’t remember so she looked it up and said: ‘2001. Due for another one.’ She booked me in and things went pretty quickly from then. So thank God for running.”

Goddard was formerly a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women in 2002, and has since hosted talk shows for NBC and CNN.