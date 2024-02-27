Trisha Goddard in tears as she opens up about her terminal cancer diagnosis

Trisha Goddard has opened up on her terminal breast cancer diagnosis in a powerful video message as she urged people to “think carefully” about how they respond to someone telling them they have cancer.

The presenter was diagnosed with terminal cancer 19 months ago but only shared her diagnosis publicly last week.

In an Instagram video posted on 24 February, the 66-year-old shares a clip of herself wearing a wig and make-up and explains how people tell her she looks “so well”.

She then shows a clip from when she had just finished her round of chemotherapy and can be seen crying.

The presenter said: “This Cancer Prevention Week, I ask you to think very carefully about what to say/post in response to someone telling you they have cancer.”