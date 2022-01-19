Succession’s Brian Cox reflects on Trump: ‘How the f*** can this country vote for such a f***ing asshole?’
‘Part of this country will, you know, adore him. What is it they adore? What is it they want?’
Succession star Brian Cox has given a damning verdict on former president Donald Trump in a new interview.
The Scottish actor was speaking about his sense of “disappointment in the human experiment” when he turned the conversation to Trump, who left office back in January 2021.
“I mean when you get to my age, you look back and you say, ‘It’s a f*** up,’” Cox told US outlet Deadline. “Especially if you’ve lived through four years of Trump.
“You go, ‘how the f*** can this country vote for such a f***ing asshole? And yet, this part of this country will, you know, adore him. What is it they adore? What is it they want? And how disappointing that is. So, I feel that disappointment in the human experiment.”
However, Cox also expressed hope that things could eventually change for the better.
“We will get better,” he said. “We have moments of greatness in our history, but we have these incredible down moments, and we’ve just been through the riot of 6 Jan – [which] put the kibosh on everything, as far as I was concerned.
“And all the love that I had for America, I just thought, ‘What the f***’s going on? What is this? What is this?’”
Cox’s outspoken new memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, is out now. In it, the actor delivers a number of scathing assessments of other celebrities, including Johnny Depp and Quentin Tarantino.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies