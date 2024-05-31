For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Piers Morgan has leapt to the defence of Donald Trump after he became the first criminally convicted US president in history.

On Thursday (30 May), a jury found Republican politician Trump guilty on all counts at his hush money trial, making him the first convicted felon to run for the White House.

Stars inlcuding Robert De Niro, Barbra Streisand and Stephen King have all responded to the news, making their happiness over the verdict known in the immediate aftermath of its announcement.

But one person who is not impressed with the outcome is broadcaster Morgan.

Shortly after the guilty verdict was revealed, Morgan, who last interviewed Trump in 2022, wrote on X/Twitter: “This is a sad, shameful and ridiculous day for America. To drag a former President, who is running for President again, through criminal courts over something so trivial feels a massive overreach & an incredibly divisive and obviously politically partisan action.”

His comment was met with consternation from his followers, with one asking: ‘Are you serious?”

In April, Morgan let his views on the trial be known, stating that Trump should risk arrest and skip the trial in order to attend his son’s graduation. He said on his TalkTV show: “Have you lost your minds, America? What a demeaning way to treat a former president.”

Piers Morgan isn’t happy with Trump’s guilty verdict ( X/Twitter )

Morgan also said he believes that Trump being found guilty would “almost guarantee” his victory in the forthcoming election and, after news of the verdict broke, the broadcaster claimed that “Trump’s donation websites are crashing”, adding: “My guess is this verdict will propel him back into the White House.”

Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to stay silent about an affair she alleges she had with the politician in 2006. He denied the affair and pleaded not guilty to the 34 felony charges.

Speaking about the verdict while leaving the courthouse, Trump said: “I am a very innocent man”, and called the trial “rigged” and “a disgrace”.

Donald Trump has become the first criminally convicted US president in history. ( Getty Images )

Trump will be sentenced on 11 July, four days before he’s expected to become the Republican’s official presidential candidate.

But according to CNN chief legal analyst Laura Coates, Trump could face more than a decade in prison as the charges were “stepped up” from misdemeanours to class E felonies because prosecutors said the crimes were carried out in an effort to commit or conceal another crime – these crimes being election conspiracy and campaign finance and tax law violations.