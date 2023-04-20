Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The reboot era has officially been cemented by news of a Twilight TV series in the works.

This follows Warner Bros’ slew of remake announcements last week, which included a Harry Potter TV series, new Lord of the Rings movies and a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory.

On Wednesday (19 April), The Hollywood Reporter shared news of Lionsgate working on adapting Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling book series for television.

The saga was previously adapted into a highly successful film franchise starring Robert Pattinson as the vampire Edward Cullen and Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan.

The five-film series began in 2008 and ended in 2012, grossing a total $3.4bn (£2.7bn) worldwide.

On Twitter, ardent fans of the franchise were split between excitement and trepidation about the news of a TV version of the story.

“I love Twilight but no,” one fan tweeted alongside many who wrote simply: “We don’t want it.”

“Harry Potter tv show in development at Max, Lionsgate developing a Twilight series, new Hunger Games movie this year...it's 2011 again,” another joked.

Others were more encouraging of the idea. “Flop Harry Potter but a tv show is actually the PERFECT format for Twilight,” one wrote.

“We will be seated,” someone else promised.

Citing sources, THR reported that the adaptation is still “in its infancy” and does not yet have a writer or a network attached to the project. However, they did say that author Meyer is expected to be involved in the series.

A spokesperson for Lionsgate declined to comment when contacted by The Independent.

News of the 10-year Harry Potter TV series adaptation also drew a mixed reaction from fans of the franchise.

Fans specifically voiced scepticism about the involvement of author JK Rowling, who has become a divisive figure as a result of her views on transgender rights.