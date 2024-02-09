Jon Cryer on Two and a Half Men reboot: Charlie Sheen ‘blew up’ the original

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jon Cryer has addressed the possibility of a Two and a Half Men reboot, saying that it likely won’t happen.

The 58-year-old actor co-led the popular CBS sitcom alongside Charlie Sheen from 2003 to 2011, before the latter was fired from the show after making a series of controversial statements about co-creator Chuck Lorre.

Sheen was soon replaced by Ashton Kutcher for the remainder of the series. The show came to an end in 2015.

When asked during a recent appearance on The View if he had any interest in rebooting the show, Cryer responded: “Oh gosh, I don’t know how that happens.

“Thing is, Charlie is doing a lot better now which is wonderful. He and I have not spoken in a few years but he’s doing a lot better, which obviously I am happy about,” he said.

“Chuck Lorre, who produced Two and a Half Men… one of the hardest things for him when Two and a Half Men fell apart the way it did is he really thought he was friends with Charlie. And that he lost that was really hard for him. So that they have reconciled is really lovely.”

Cryer added: “The thing for me is, when Two and a Half Men was happening Charlie was like the highest-paid actor in television – probably ever. And there has been nobody that has surpassed the enormous amount of money he was making.

(L-R) Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer and Angus T Jones (Getty Images)

“And yet he blew it up. So you kinda have to think, I love him, I wish him the best and that he should live in good health the rest of his life, but I don’t know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time. If it was a one-off or…”

As he trailed off, The View co-host Ana Navarro quickly jumped in to jokingly suggest that the cast demand a Friends-style all-for-one salary payout plan.

“That sounds fair,” Cryer quipped.

In the years since the show’s end in 2015, Cryer has made guest appearances in several TV shows, including NCIS, Lady Dynamite, Batwoman and The Flash.

Currently, he leads NBC’s new sitcom Extended Family opposite Abigail Spencer. The two star as ex-spouses who remain close friends and co-parents to their two children.