Tyler Perry hires actor who petitioned him with billboard asking to be his next ‘leading lady’

Tyler Perry has hired an actor who used a billboard to get his attention.

Back in 2019, Racquel Palmer rented a billboard in Atlanta, declaring herself to be Perry’s next “leading lady”.

Two years later and TMZ report that Palmer has been cast as the lead in Perry’s new BET series All the Queen’s Men.

The aspiring actor spent $2000 (£1400) on the billboard, which Perry initially criticised in a lengthy social media post.

He told her: “This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows.”

He added: “I love that you want to work with me, and I love that you invest in yourself. But when you do things like this it puts my team on high alert and makes me look at you sideways. I know the message that you want to send is a positive one, but this comes across as the opposite.”

Palmer also told TMZ that she and Perry have “never spoke of the billboard” and said other up and coming actors should not copy her actions.

Perry, the billionaire creator of the Madea character, is best known for writing, directing, producing and starring in most of his films.