Lorraine Kelly pokes fun at Brooklyn Beckham’s Uber Eats venture: ‘What’s the point?’

Lorraine Kelly has poked fun at Brooklyn Beckham’s cooking venture as she branded his recent Uber Eats collaboration “pointless”.

During Thursday’s edition of her ITV morning show (25 January), the presenter discussed Beckham’s latest project: a takeaway menu for food delivery service Uber Eats.

After Kelly was informed that the chef, 24, would not be making any of the food on the menu himself, she said: “Oh shut up! What is the point?”

The menu consists of five different dishes inspired by Beckham’s “global upbringing”, which includes a range of sandwiches, a chicken tikka masala, a wagyu bolognese, and an English breakfast sandwich.

When the latter dish was delivered to the ITV studios and served to Kelly, she turned her nose up at the sandwich while journalist Lucie Cave decided to try a bite.

“I’m the worst cook in the world and even I could do that!” she said between bursts of laughter.

Lorraine Kelly was amused to find out that Brooklyn Beckham doesn’t make the food on his Uber Eats collaboration menu (ITV)

In a press release ahead of his new collaboration, Beckham, who is the eldest child of football star David and ex-Spice Girl Victoria, said: “I’ve always been into trying different foods, cuisines, and cultures, but that was one of my earliest memories of loving cooking.

“Spending time in the kitchen is definitely something me and my dad bond over.”

The menu, which has prices starting at £10, will be available in London between 25 and 26 January.

Beckham said that his English Breakfast sandwich was inspired by his Nanny Peggy, who taught him the recipe.

“My Nanny Peggy taught me how to make her English Breakfast sandwich when I was five, and it’s been my favourite ever since,” he said.

Beckham and his five Uber Eats dishes (Uber Eats )

Beckham’s Uber Eats collaboration comes after months of the influencer sharing his food recipes on social media, many of which have led to him being ridiculed by critics online.

Beckham first began to face criticism in December 2021 after he launched his series, Cookin’ With Brooklyn, which saw him trying out various recipes alongside top chefs.

Since then, many of viewers have taken issue with his kitchen skills – such as using $25 worth of avocado oil and one roast beef dish that viewers deemed “too raw”.

In a new interview with Grazia magazine, Beckham discussed the trolling he gets online: “It’s obviously not nice when people say rubbish.”

“But I’ve learned to not let it get to me. I’m used to it now.”