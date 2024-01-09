Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Victoria Beckham has shared a sweet tribute to her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham on her 29th birthday.

The former Spice Girls member, 49, took to Instagram on 9 January to wish the model and actor a happy birthday. “Happy birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham… We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!” she wrote.

Alongside her caption, she included a video of Nicola and herself dancing on a beach during their trip to the Bahamas last December, to the tune of “Trouble” by Lindsey Buckingham. “The best dance partner and loving daughter in law,” Victoria added. “We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx”.

The family moment saw the Bates Motel actor dressed in a black, cropped zip-up jacket and white shorts with tan wedges, as she came up behind her mother-in-law who looked sporty in an all-black mini dress and cardigan.

In addition to her Instagram post, the British fashion designer also shared the video to her Instagram Stories with the caption: “Happy birthday @nicolaannepeltzbeckham!!! We love you!! Kisses xx.”

The mother of four shared a second Instagram Story post of her son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife of nearly two years posing on the beach together. The Last Airbender star wrapped her arms around her husband’s neck, while the 24-year-old aspiring chef placed his hand on her waist. “We love you!!!! Happy birthday @nicolaannepeltzbeckham,” Victoria wrote.

She also posted a third image of herself and her daughter-in-law each holding a large glass with an iced beverage in hand, smiling for the camera.

Victoria Beckham shares snaps of Nicola Peltz Beckham in honour of her 29th birthday (Instagram/Victoria Beckham)

Meanwhile, David Beckham shared his own birthday tribute to the Transformers: Age of Extinction star. The retired football player shared three photos of Nicola on his Instagram Stories, including one with his family posing on the beach. “Have the most amazing day we love you,” one snap read, while in another he wrote: “Here’s to having more fun celebrating you.”

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in April 2022, after dating since October 2019. Along with Brooklyn, Victoria and David are parents to sons Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12.

David Beckham shares a birthday tribute to daughter-in-law on Instagram Stories (David Beckham/Instagram)

Victoria’s birthday tribute comes following rumours that she and Nicola were engaged in a rumoured feud leading up to her lavish Palm Beach wedding ceremony. Fans first speculated there was a rift between the pair when it was reported that Nicola decided to wear a Valentino couture gown on her wedding day, instead of a dress designed by Victoria’s fashion label. After the wedding, a source claimed to Page Six that Nicola and Victoria “can’t stand each other and don’t talk”.

However, the Welcome to Chippendales star has shut down rumours of an alleged feud multiple times. In an interview with Variety, which was published four months after her wedding, Nicola clarified that she initially wanted her mother-in-law to design her wedding dress. “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” she told the outlet.

One month later, the actor once again told Grazia magazine that she had asked Victoria about having a wedding dress made, but her atelier couldn’t make one in time. “When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings,” she said. “I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like: ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

Speaking to Cosmopolitan in March 2023, Nicola insisted that she doesn’t know why there was speculation about their relationship in the first place. “I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud,” Nicola told the magazine. “I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things. It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong.”