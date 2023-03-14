Nicola Peltz once again denies Victoria Beckham feud amid wedding planner lawsuit

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicola Peltz Beckham has once again addressed her rumoured feud with her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, as a pair of lawsuits between her billionaire father and her wedding planners continues.

The 28-year-old actor and model spoke about rumours of an alleged rift between herself and the former Spice Girls member during a cover interview for Cosmopolitan’s latest issue. Speaking to the outlet, Peltz Beckham shut down the rumours and explained that she doesn’t know why the speculation persists.

“I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud,” she said. “I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things. It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong.”

When asked about the recent lawsuit between her billionaire father – Nelson Peltz – and two of Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding planners, her representative indicated that “Nicola can’t comment” because “the legal proceedings are ongoing.”

Rumours of an alleged feud between Brooklyn Beckham’s then-fiancée and his fashion designer mother first emerged amid reports that the Welcome to Chippendales star decided to wear a Valentino couture gown on her wedding day, instead of a dress designed by Victoria Beckham’s label. Following their lavish Palm Beach wedding in April 2022, a source claimed to Page Six that Peltz Beckham and Victoria “can’t stand each other and don’t talk”.

In an interview with Variety last August, Peltz Beckham first addressed the rumoured feud when she clarified that she initially wanted her mother-in-law to design her wedding dress. “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” she told the outlet.

One month later, Peltz Beckham told Grazia magazine that she had asked Victoria about having a wedding dress made, but her atelier couldn’t make one in time. “When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings,” she said. “I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like: ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

Her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, added: “To be honest, my wife is obviously my first priority and I never want to see her upset ever. When people do say ridiculous things, we just talk about it and we just move on. We have each other’s back 100 per cent and we just move on together.”

In February, Peltz Beckham’s father filed a lawsuit against one of three sets of wedding planners who he claims failed to meet the “scale” of his daughter’s high-profile guest list. The billionaire is suing Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of the Miami-based firm Plan Design Events (PDE) for allegedly refusing to refund him his $159,000 deposit. The wedding planners were reportedly hired six weeks before their April 2022 wedding.

In the lawsuit, Peltz claimed that Braghin and Grijalba couldn’t handle the expectations of the VIP guestlist, which “included more than five hundred people, including numerous celebrities, athletes, dignitaries and other influential individuals, who travelled from all around the globe to attend.”

“The celebrity of the wedding couple combined with the anticipated attendance of many high-profile guests required that the wedding planner have the expertise and staffing to plan, coordinate and execute a wedding event of the expected caliber and complexity,” his lawyers said.

PDE then filed a countersuit against Peltz, in which they accused his family of poor communication and of making a number of difficult demands on short notice. The planners are asking for $49,900 (£41,000) in damages in their countersuit, in addition to other costs that could be significantly higher.

A representative for Nelson told Daily Mail the countersuit is “replete with inaccuracies” and that the planners’ claims have “no merit”. The businessman went on to say that their countersuit portrayed his daughter “in an extremely negative light”.