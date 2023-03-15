Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicola Peltz-Beckham has opened up about what the future holds for her and husband Brooklyn Beckham, as a row between her billionaire father and her wedding planners continues to unfold.

The Transformers star, who married Beckham in April last year, appears on the cover ofCosmopolitan UK for the magazine’s April/May issue.

In the accompanying interview, Nicola revealed that she is chasing her “dream roles” in her acting career and plans to “have a baby” after she feels more “settled”.

Her comments come as her father Nelson Peltz recently sued wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, alleging that they refused to refund him a $159,000 (£131,000) deposit he paid to plan the Peltz Beckhams’ wedding.

Nicola told the magazine: “As an actor, you always have that dream role in mind or those dream people to work with. And I feel like I’m never going to stop.”

She continuedL “I have so many things I would love to do. I think when I do them, I’ll feel settled. And then I want to have a baby and get right back to work.”

The 28-year-old also revealed that she and Brooklyn have spoken “so much” about whether they want to raise their children in Los Angeles, where they currently live.

“I think we would definitely have a house here just because so much of our work is here,” she said. “We did have a house in LA at one point but we sold it because we were like, ‘Oh, we’re going to go to Florida for a while’.

“And then we’re like, ‘No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work’. It was so silly of us. And now we’re saving up money to get our dream house.”

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

However, Nicola said that she and Brooklyn both “love New York so much” and would move there “in five seconds” if their work was based there.

The couple married in a lavish ceremony that was held in Nelson’s £76 million Palm Beach estate. The occasion was attended by 300 wedding guests, including their respective families and celebrity friends.

Nicola Peltz Beckham poses for Cosmopolitan UK (Cosmopolitan)

In February, Nelson launched his lawsuit against Miami-based firm Plan Design Events, which Braghin and Grijalba run. The pair were one of three sets of wedding planners hired by the Peltzes to organise the big day, with the first being celebrity wedding planner Preston Bailey and the last being Michelle Rago, who eventually carried out the wedding plans.

Braghin and Grijalba later filed a countersuit against Nelson and accused the family of poor communication and making a number of difficult demands on short notice. They are asking for £41,000 in damages as well as costs.

The duo also revealed hundreds of WhatsApp messages and emails between Nicola and themselves in the countersuit, detailing some of the alleged demands she made.

Nicola Peltz Beckham for Cosmopolitan magazine (Cosmopolitan)

Nicola did not address the ongoing case in her latest interview, but opened up about how Brooklyn proposed to her just eight months into their relationship. She said he had already secured the engagement ring three months before he proposed to her.

“He’s so romantic, so when he would plan something, I wouldn’t think much of it,” she recalled.

“So he was like, ‘Oh, let’s have a date night at your house.’ And he tricked me, because we were in New York but my whole family was in Florida. But he’d told my family to fly up, so they were all hiding to celebrate with us.

“He really wanted both of our families to be there when he asked me, but it was so complicated with the border restrictions. So the morning after we got engaged, we flew to London so that we got to celebrate with his family, too.”