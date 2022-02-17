Family Guy fans are highlighting a scene that seemed to predict the current news involving Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader is being accused of failing to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine despite saying Russia would do so.

This situation seems to be encapsulated quite well in a viral Family Guy clip from season eight episode “Spies Reminiscent of Us”.

A sequence in the 2009 episode shows the Russian leader terrifying those around him by brandishing different weapons in an aggressive manner. However, to the relief of everyone, he then proceeds to use them as handy accessories.

At one stage, he gets out a machine gun, causing those around him to gasp in fright, before using it to light a cigarette.

Similarly, he gets out a baton before turning it into a makeshift hanger for his coat.

“Gentlemen, let me put your mind at ease,” he tells characters including Stewie and Brian, adding: “I know why you are here and I mean to help you.”

The clip was shared online, with the caption: “Putin’s Ukraine Strategy,” and swiftly went viral on Twitter.

‘Family Guy' might have predicted the current Putin situation back in 2009 (YouTube)

Putin said this week that Russia had started to withdraw troops that had amassed near the Ukrainian border, heightening tensions between the countries. He added that he does not want war in Europe.

However, the west is saying Russia’s actions go against these claims, with prime minister Boris Johnson saying that the latest intelligence on the situation is “not encouraging”.

Follow the latest on the situation here.