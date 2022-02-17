Ukraine news – live: Truss to warn Putin of ‘pariah status’ as PM says ‘little evidence of Russia disengaging’
Boris Johnson agreed with the UN’s secretary-general that an invasion would be ‘catastrophic’
Liz Truss will warn Russia of international ‘pariah status’ if they invade Ukraine in a speech set to be delivered during a visit to Kiev this week.
The foreign secretary is expected to underscore the principle of national sovereignty and call on Russia to pursue diplomacy.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said there was “currently very little evidence of Russia disengaging” in a call with the United Nations on Wednesday evening.
The prime minister agreed with the UN’s secretary-general Antonio Guterres that “any invasion of Ukraine would have catastrophic and far-reaching consequences,” a No 10 spokesman said.
Elsewhere, Nato warned that Russia’s show of force “is the new normal in Europe” and that the bloc’s members are looking to ramp up forces in eastern Europe after seeing no sign of Russian de-escalation.
Nato’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said defence ministers were considering “establishing new Nato battlegroups in central and eastern and southeastern Europe” but added it was “not too late for Russia to step back from the brink of conflict and choose the path of peace”.
Nato is planning the deployment of new combat units to central and southeastern Europe, as it accused Russia of failing to pull troops back from the border with Ukraine.
The move – which could see four “battlegroups” totalling 4,000 troops in Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia – would represent the biggest shift in the alliance’s military posture since it set up operations in the Baltic states and Poland in the wake of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.
Separately, the UK is sending an additional 900 personnel with tanks and armoured vehicles to bolster its existing mission in Estonia as tensions mount over Vladimir Putin’s intentions towards Ukraine.
Russia sending more vehicles and helicopters to Ukraine border, warns head of UK military intelligence
Russia is still building forces along the border with Ukraine, despite claims from Vladimir Putin that he does not want war, Britain’s head of military intelligence has warned.
Lieutenant General Sir Jim Hockenhull, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, said there have been sightings of additional armoured vehicles, helicopters and a field hospital heading to the border.
His stark warning came after Nato defence ministers meeting in Brussels said they had seen no evidence to support Russia’s claims it had begun withdrawing troops to their bases.
Russia has the “military mass” in place to invade Ukraine, said Lieutenant General Sir Jim Hockenhull
Liz Truss to deliver speech in Ukraine capital warning Putin of ‘pariah status’
Foreign secretary Liz Truss will visit the Ukrainian capital Kiev this week to deliver a speech warning Russia of international “pariah status” if president Vladimir Putin decides on an invasion.
The Foreign Office said Ms Truss will visit Ukraine, Poland and Germany as western diplomatic efforts continue in a bid to deter Russian “aggression” and prevent war in the region.
In her upcoming Kiev speech, the foreign secretary is expected to say: “I urge Russia to take the path of diplomacy. We are ready to talk.”
Ukrainians raised national flags and played the nation’s anthem on Wednesday to show unity amid reports of a possible Russian invasion that Western leaders say could be imminent.
The yellow and blue banner was displayed outside schools, hospitals and many shops to mark “Unity Day”, a holiday President Volodymyr Zelensky created this week after Russia massed troops near Ukraine‘s borders and media reports based on a US intelligence source suggested an invasion could happen today
A 200-metre Ukrainian flag was carried around the Olympic National Sports Complex Stadium in Kiev, marking the day in grand fashion.
The UK is doubling its deployment of troops in Estonia and sending additional tanks and armoured fighting vehicles as the stand-off with Russia over Ukraine continues.
The additional commitment of around 900 troops was agreed by defence secretary Ben Wallace at an emergency meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels to discuss the western response to aggression from Moscow.
Under the banner of Operation Cabrit, some 900 British personnel have since 2016 been deployed on a rotating basis alongside Danish, French and Estonian forces in an exercise to provide an enhanced forward presence in the Baltic country, once part of the Soviet Union but now a Nato member.
German Chancellor and US President agree Ukraine situation is ‘extremely serious'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden agree the situation in Ukraine must be assessed as “extremely serious” as there is still a risk of further Russian military aggression, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.
“Maximum vigilance” is needed as there has been no significant withdrawal of Russian troops so far, Hebestreit said in a statement after Scholz’s phone call with Biden following the German chancellor’s trips to Kyiv and Moscow.
At the same time, both leaders welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that diplomatic efforts should continue, the spokesperson said.
Russia still moving forces to Ukraine’s border, warns Britain’s head of military intelligence
Russia is continuing to move forces towards the border with Ukraine despite claims by Moscow that it is pulling back, Britain’s head of military intelligence has warned.
Lieutenant General Sir Jim Hockenhull, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, said there have been sightings of additional armoured vehicles, helicopters and a field hospital heading to the border zone.
His stark warning came after Nato defence ministers meeting in Brussels said they had seen no evidence to support Russia’s claims it had begun withdrawing troops to their bases.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, Gen Hockenhull said: “Contrary to their claims, Russia continues to build up military capabilities near Ukraine.
“This includes sightings of additional armoured vehicles, helicopters and a field hospital moving towards Ukraine’s borders. Russia has the military mass in place to conduct an invasion of Ukraine.”
