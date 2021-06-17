Val Kilmer weighs in on Batman oral sex controversy

Val Kilmer has weighed in on the current controversy plaguing the HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn.

In a recent interview with Variety that went viral this week, show creators and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker revealed that DC cut a scene where Batman performs a sex act on Catwoman.

“In this third season of Harley [Quinn], we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman, [and] DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that,’” Halpern said. “They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’”

He continued: “They were like, ‘It’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’”

Soon, social media blew up with jokes, memes and fury around what Bruce Wayne does or does not do in the bedroom.

Now, Kilmer, who played the caped crusader in the 1995 feature Batman Forever, posted to Twitter with his two cents.

“Does he or doesn’t he…?” Kilmer wrote, along with a GIF from Batman Forever where the film’s love interest, portrayed by Nicole Kidman, says to Batman: “We could give it a try. I’ll bring the wine…”

“And Val Kilmer wins Twitter today,” wrote a fan.

The Independent has contacted DC Comics for comment.