Vanessa Feltz has left This Morning after 33 years to present her new 5 daytime show titled Vanessa.

The 63-year-old broadcaster has been a regular contributor on the ITV programme since 1992 but will be stepping away from the commitment as she fronts her own lunchtime TV show, which will launch on 5 on 24 March at 12.45pm.

Vanessa promises to cover a range of topics including celebrity gossip, life advice, relationships, parenting and more.

She told the Daily Star: “I've been on This Morning since 1992. It's been a long time. But I'm now doing my own show and I can't do both.”

“When I told everyone I wouldn't be able to do the show anymore, they were lovely about it. I heard from Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby immediately and the bosses were charming. I'll miss working with them all.”

She continued: “I have learned lots of stuff on This Morning. When I first did it, I had never been on TV before. I didn't know what was going on. I was bamboozled but they gave me a contract."

She added on Instagram: “I love This Morning and all my friends and family there. Huge and kisses to everybody. Come and join me for lunch every weekday on @5 @channel5_tv 12.30 for a good chinwag.”

Feltz first gained national recognition with The Vanessa Show on ITV, which ran from 1994 to 1998, before she moved to the BBC, where she presented the Vanessa Feltz Breakfast Show on BBC Radio London and an early morning show on BBC Radio 2.

Vanessa Feltz making one of her regular appearances on 'This Morning'

In 2022, she left the BBC after nearly 20 years, and joined TalkTV, where she hosted her own show for two years.

She left TalkTV and has been continuing her regular appearances on This Morning, and in November the broadcaster replaced former Countdown star Carol Vorderman on her Sunday slot on LBC.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Feltz’s new show comes as Channel 5 and its on-demand site My5 relaunched this week as “5” to unite the broadcaster’s linear and streaming platforms under one brand.

The relaunch features an expanded offering of shows from across Paramount’s different brands, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central and MTV Entertainment Studios, with 15 new live channels available on 5’s free streaming service.

Feltz’s departure from This Morning comes after the show has undergone major changes in recent years with hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley taking over as presenters from Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Schofield quit the show in 2023, after he admitted to lying about an affair with a younger male colleague. Willoughby stepped away from the programme four months later to spend more time with her family after it emerged that a security guard had planned to kidnap and murder her.