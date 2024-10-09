Mindy Kaling’s Velma canceled by Max after underwhelming response

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Velma has been canceled after two seasons on streaming service Max.

The animated Scooby-Doo prequel series starred The Office alum Mindy Kaling in the title role of Velma Dinkley, with Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, Constance Wu and Jane Lynch also among the voice cast.

The show was created and developed by former The Mindy Project writer-producer Charlie Grandy.

In a statement to The Independent, Max said: “Over the past two seasons, Mindy and Charlie have created an incredibly fun and fresh world within the iconic whodunit franchise.

“While we won’t be moving forward with another season of the series, we thank them for their compelling coming-of-age storytelling, unrivaled clues, and hilarious hijinks.”

The series focused on Velma and her fellow members of Mystery Inc as high school students solving mysteries in the town of Crystal Cove.

open image in gallery Mindy Kaling voiced Velma in the animated Max series ( HBO Max )

While there will not be a third season, a final Halloween special debuted earlier this week. Titled Velma: This Halloween Needs To Be More Special, the logline reads: “With just 24 hours to bring Velma back, the friends search for a dark spellbook while trying to avoid the wrath of a vengeful spirit.

“But as the annual Sexy Halloween party nears, Velma and the gang must face their biggest fears… if they all want to make it out alive.”

The series received an underwhelming response from viewers from the outset. Its first season sits at just 38 percent on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Back in 2022, Kaling responded to backlash surrounding the depiction of Dinkley as South Asian.

At New York’s Comic-Con, Kaling said that she was “always constantly surprised by reactions to everything on social media.”

“I think of the characters in this as so iconic, but in no way is the gang defined by their whiteness, except for Fred,” she continued.

“So, I was a little bit surprised and I think most Indian-American girls when they see this sceptical, hardworking, kind of underappreciated character, can identify with her.”

Kaling said she remembered doing the same as a kid. “Growing up, I’ve always identified with Velma,” she said of the industrious character considered the “brains” of the Scooby gang.

“She was so cute, but not like traditionally hot – super smart, super thick glasses, questionable haircut. I just love the series and I feel so honoured to do the voice.”