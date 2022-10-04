Jump to content

Velma is confirmed as lesbian in new Scooby-Doo film after years of sexual ambiguity

Character was never given explicitly gay storylines in earlier live-action iterations, despite creators verifying her sexuality

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 04 October 2022 20:29
Comments
Velma is officially a lesbian in the new animated film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, finally confirming a well-known fact among fans and Scooby-Doo creatives.

Following Amazon Prime Video’s release of the newest iteration of the iconic childhood franchise on Tuesday (4 October), a clip of Velma’s first encounter with her crush, villain Coco Diablo, has gone viral.

“WOOO! Gay Velma!” one fan tweeted, with another adding: “AHHHHHH! About time they get it right!”

The recent verification of Velma’s sexuality isn’t too surprising for many as James Gunn, the writer of the early live-action movies, and Tony Cervone, former supervising producer on the Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated series, previously confirmed Velma’s sexual identity, but said they were never able to officially show it onscreen.

Gunn shared a tweet in 2020 saying that he had “tried” to make Velma a visible lesbian in the live-action movies, “but the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel)”.

“In 2001, Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script,” he added.

In an Instagram post during 2020’s Pride month, Cervone wrote: “I’ve said this before, but Velma in Mystery Incorporated is not bi. She’s gay. We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why.

“There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc, it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention.”

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! is out now on Prime Video.

