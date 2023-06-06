Viewers left in tears over ‘incredible’ Vicky McClure documentary about her granddad

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vicky McClure’s ITV documentary with her grandfather Ralph has “floored” viewers.

The one-off documentary sees the Line of Duty star embarking on an emotional journey with her 97-year-old grandfather to learn about his role in D-Day during World War II in June 1944.

Airing on Monday night (5 June), the programme showed McClure seeking to understand more about her granddad’s experience of the Normandy landings.

McClure steps into the role of presenter and interviewer as she tells audiences the story of her grandfather, who was a ship’s signaller in the Royal Navy at the time.

Ralph – who lives close to McClure in Nottingham – also appears in the documentary to tell his story to the viewers and his actor granddaughter.

Viewers have praised the documentary, with many writing on Twitter to share how “moved” and “emotional” they were watching it.

“It was incredibly moving!” wrote one person.

Another added: “I was so touched and moved by the programme. Your grandad is a wonderful man… funny, down to earth but always a hero.”

“I was so moved watching this, such a lovely Grandad Vicky, such a gentleman and hero,” said a third person.

Someone else wrote: “Thought this was beautiful. It made us cry.”

“What a lovely gentleman he is,” one viewer said of Ralph. “Was in tears a few times watching the programme last night.

“What an amazing programme, brought tears to my eyes,” said another.

McClure responded to the supportive messages with a post on Twitter, reading: “Thank you so much for all the kind messages for My Grandad’s War, I’ll make sure Grandad Ralph sees them. I’m extremely lucky, we all are. Lest we forget.”

The Trigger Point star accompanied her post with a photograph of herself and her grandad smiling together on the beach.

Vicky McClure: My Grandad’s War is available to watch on ITVX.