Victoria Jackson, a star of Saturday Night Live from 1986 to 1992, has revealed she has inoperable cancer and predicted that she has less than three years to live.

The comedian and actor, 65, made the announcement in a video on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Cancer Update: I have 34.8 months to live if I don’t get hit by a meteor, shot by a MAGA hater, get Covid again or WWIII breaks out.”

In the video, Jackson explained that doctors “cannot operate and cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe, and eventually would suffocate me to death.”

She went on to say that she is preparing to take a “magic pill” containing Ribociclib, a type of cancer growth blocker, that she health care providers had told her “will shrink the marble, hopefully.”

She added that she had researched life expectancy for those undergoing the treatment, and that patients who take the drug “have 32.6 months to live. Something like that.”

Jackson, who first revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, remained upbeat and told her followers: “I’ve had a fantastic life.”

She went on to say that she hoped to still be around to see certain upcoming milestones: “I’d like to see my grandson born, his name is Jimmy, in October, and get to know him a little. And I would like to see my daughter Aubrey have a baby.”

Since leaving SNL Jackson has become an outspoken political figure. Her 2012 memoir was titled Is My Bow Too Big? How I Went from Saturday Night Live to the Tea Party.

Last year, she made headlines when she quoted Bible verses to support her condemnation of her city’s local Gay Pride Parade.

Footage of the comedian speaking at Franklin City Hall in Tennessee was streamed on the city’s YouTube channel during an April meeting.

In the video, Jackson introduced herself by name at the podium, before announcing that “God hates sodomy”.

“He hates homosexuality – he said it’s an abomination. And God hates sexual immorality, all kinds,” she said.

“And God hates pride. Like, one of the most things he hates is pride,” she added, before reading Proverbs 11:12.

“When pride comes, then comes disgrace but with humility comes wisdom. The Lord detests all the proud of heart.”

During her time as an SNL regular, she often appeared on the show’s recurring Weekend Update segment as a news correspondent who would stray off-topic, recite poetry, and do handstands or backbends on the desk.