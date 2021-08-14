Mad Men actor Vincent Kartheiser has accused of on-set misconduct, it’s been reported.

The 42-year-old is said to have been at the centre of two allegations while working on the third season of HBO Max’s Titans. Despite playing a lead role, the actor was left out of the show’s publicity plans.

According to Deadline, the complaints against Kartheiser accused him of disruptive and juvenile behaviour, as well as inappropriate comments.

The allegation reportedly “triggered at least two internal investigations” by Warner Bros Television, who it’s said interviewed the accusers remotely due to Covid-19 regulations.

A source told the outlet that Kartheiser was “verbally reprimanded” after making an alleged on-set outburst that warranted “corrective action”.

At another stage, he is said to have been assigned a representative “to monitor” his behaviour. Other claims of misconduct were not corroborated.

Kartheiser “vehemently denies the allegations”, a spokesperson for the actor told the outlet.

“Warner Bros investigated this matter and made clear to Mr Kartheiser its expectations for behaviour on the set, and he agreed to comply with their directives.”

Kartheiser, who is best known for playing Pete Cambell opposite Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss in Mad Men, signed a one-year deal to appear on Titans.

Vincent Kartheiser is said to have been at the centre of two misconduct allegations (Getty Images)

The actor is married to Gilmore Girls and Handmaid’s Tale actor Alex Bledel.

The Independent has contacted Kartheiser for comment.