Viola Davis reacts to becoming star of TikTok craze

Viola Davis has found herself at the centre of the next TikTok craze and subsequently gone viral.

Between 2014 and 2020, Davis starred as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder, a legal thriller that brought the actor much acclaim including an Emmy Award.

The craze has seen fans of the show attempting to recreate Keating’s signature power walk and Davis has now become aware of the trend.

She took to Twitter to shout out to fans by simply writing “I see ya’ll” along with a bunch of laughing and heart emojis to show she was in on the joke.

The Oscar-winning actor also shared a compilation of TikTok users attempting their own version of Annalise’s walk.

Davis is the youngest and first Black actor to achieve the “triple crown of acting” meaning she has won an Academy Award, Emmy Award and Tony Award in the acting categories.

Davis won the Oscar for Fences, the Emmy for How to Get Away with Murder and two Tony awards - one for Fences and another for King Hedley II, both written by August Wilson.

Davis also recently announced her memoir, Finding Me, which is scheduled for release next April. It will trace her life from her beginnings in poverty to becoming a movie star, appearing in films such as Widows, The Help and Doubt.