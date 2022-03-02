Channel 4 is set to air a documentary about the rise of Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky: The Man Who Took On Putin is scheduled to be shown on 6 March at 6:45pm.

The 30-minute documentary is set to explore Zelensky’s beliefs and how he went from comedian and actor to leader of Ukraine, as the country continues to fight off an invasion by Russian troops.

Before being elected president in 2019, Zelensky was a popular TV comedian in Ukraine, often appearing in politically charged satires.

He appeared in the popular Servant of the People which he starred in as a teacher who accidentally becomes president of Ukraine. The show ran for three seasons and also had a feature film spin-off. Channel 4 are also going to air Servant of the People on 6 March.

Zelensky also provided the voice of Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian dubbing of the two films released in 2014 and 2017. Paddington was voiced in English by Ben Whishaw.

Zelensky also won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006.

Over the last week, Zelensky has become known all over the globe for his response to the conflict. He has been praised for his impassioned rhetoric delivered in a number of videos released to social media.

“In the space of a few weeks, Volodymyr Zelensky has become one of the most admired and speculated about men in the world, and broadcasting our current affairs special, Zelensky: The Man Who Took On Putin, and Servant Of The People across Sunday night will give viewers access to deep insight into how he shot to political prominence, the foundations of his popular appeal and his intuitive grasp of how to exploit both traditional and social media,” Ian Katz, Channel 4’s chief content officer, said in a statement.

This tide of swooning political opinion has already been criticised by high-minded people (Getty)

Zelensky: The Man Who Took On Putin will air on Channel 4 at 6.45pm on Sunday, followed by three episodes of Servant Of The People at 10.35pm.

Series one and two of Servant Of The People will be available in full on All 4 at a later date.