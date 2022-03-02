Ukraine news – live: Shelling kills 21 in Kharkiv as Russian forces claim to have seized key port city
Explosions and heavy fighting underway in Kharkiv after Russian paratroopers land
Shelling in Kharkiv has killed at least 21 people and injured 112 as Russian paratroopers attacked the city overnight.
Ukraine’s second-largest city has seen heavy gun battles between Ukrainian and Russian troops while a military hospital has been attacked, officials said.
A 40-mile chain of Russia’s armoured military vehicles, tanks and towed artillery has been advancing towards Kyiv, stoking fears of a full-blown assault on the capital.
Blasts and air-raid sirens were heard across Kyiv on Tuesday night, while multiple bombings were reported in cities and villages in the Kyiv province.
Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry has claimed to have captured Kherson – according to a report by Russian news agency RIA.
The port city is a key location as it is on the coast of the Black Sea, close to the Crimea peninsula.
EU approves new sanctions against Russia ally Belarus
European Union diplomats have approved new sanctions against Belarus for its support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
This was revealed to Reuters news agency by a senior EU senior diplomat.
The new sanctions against Minsk aim to stop exports of further Belarusian goods to the EU, after some sanctions on exports have already been imposed.
Sanctions would also hit oligarchs, the central bank, and Belarusian banks would be cut off from the SWIFT banking system, the official said.
Families seek shelter from bombs in Kyiv subway - pictures
Families have sought sanctuary in Kyiv’s underground system while the capital has been under attack by Russian forces.
Groups, including small children, have bedded down on the hard subway station floors using thin mats, blankets, sleeping bags, and tents.
The displaced Ukrainians had brought limited belongings with them – including essentials such as clothes, water and children’s toys – packed into plastic carrier bags and small luggage.
Russia is gathering troops closer and closer to Kyiv, the capital’s mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in an online post on Wednesday.
“We are preparing and will defend Kyiv!,” he added. “Kyiv stands and will stand.”
Rescue missions complicated by multiple bombings in Kyiv area
Constant bombing and shelling has undermined volunteers’ missions to rescue civilians in the Kyiv province, an official said.
Oleksiy Kuleba said that Russian invaders are not giving a “green corridor” for volunteers while bombing multiple cities and villages near the Ukrainian capital.
The Head of Kyiv Regional State Administration wrote on Telegram: “The seventh day of a full-scale war in Ukraine. At night, the city of Bila Tserkva and the village of Borodianka were bombed.
“In the morning the cities of Irpin and Hostomel are being shelled. A large number of buildings were destroyed. Damaged infrastructure.
“Our military and terrorist defense are fighting back.
“The situation is difficult in the directions of the village of Borodianka, Zhytomyr highway and the village of Dymer.”
Ukraine estimates at least 5,840 Russian troop deaths
The death toll of Russian soldiers has reached at least 5,840, according to an estimation.
The number of deaths from 24 February to 2 March was revealed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.
As well as the fatalities, more than 1,000 large units of military equipment have been destroyed by Ukrainian forces, the department said.
These include up to 862 armored fighting vehicles, 355 vehicles, 211 tanks, 85 artillery systems, 60 fuel tanks, 40 multiple launch rocket systems, 31 helicopters, 30 aircraft, nine air defense systems, and two light speedboats – according to the Facebook post.
Zelensky only ‘works and sleeps’ while Ukraine attacked - watch
Volodymyr Zelensky has been so dedicated to defending Ukraine against the Russian invasion that he has barely any time to see his family, he says.
The Ukrainian war-time president told Sky News that all he does is “work and sleep” and that he “can’t” see his family as much as he would like while Ukraine has been under constant attack.
This morning he said Vladimir Putin’s forces “have orders to erase our history, erase our country, erase us all.”
Airstrike hits Zhytomyr and kills four including child - watch
Four people, including a child, have died after Russian forces unleashed an airstrike on Zhytomyr, in northern Ukraine.
Emergency services dig through the debris after a maternity home was hit in the attack, footage posted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter shows.
“If it’s not a genocide, what is that?” – the department tweeted.
Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, wrote on Telegram: “I just spoke with mayor of Zhytomyr Serhiy Sukhomlyn.
“Russian scum – rocketeers or pilots – missed and hit not a military base, but residential buildings – the private sector.
“There are four people killed now, including a child.”
Russia troops ‘told to erase us all’ as 6,000 of them die – Zelensky
Nearly 6,000 Russian troops have been killed in the first six days of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian president said that the Kremlin would not be able to capture Ukraine with bombs and air strikes.
In referring to Russia’s attack on Babyn Yar – the site of a WW2 massacre of Jews by German occupation troops and Ukrainian auxiliaries – Mr Zelensky said: “This strike proves that for many people in Russia our Kyiv is absolutely foreign.”
The memorial site was targeted when Russian troops also unleashed an airstrike on the Kyiv TV tower on Tuesday.
Mr Zelesnky added: “They don’t know a thing about Kyiv, about our history. But they all have orders to erase our history, erase our country, erase us all.”
Evacuation of injured impacted by constant shelling in Mariupol
More than 100 injured people in Mariupol were unable to be evacuated as the southeastern Ukrainian city was under constant shelling by Russian forces, the mayor has said.
“We are fighting, we are not ceasing to defend our motherland,” Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko said live on Ukrainian TV.
On Telegram, he wrote: “We sustained another cynical attack today. Shelling from guns, Grad systems and missile hit residential areas.
“The Left Bank was shelled again and, unfortunately, there was a large-scale shelling of the Kirovsky residential area. The number of wounded civilians is growing every day. Currently 128 people are in our hospitals.”
Poland has taken in 450,000 Ukrainians - says Polish minister
Over 450,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered Poland since Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday.
The number was revealed by Polish deputy interior minister Pawel Szefernaker on Radio Zet today.
He added that the number of people entering Poland fell slightly on Tuesday to 98,000 from a record number of over 100,000 on Monday.
Putin’s forces capture Kherson city - Russian defence ministry
Russian armed forces have captured the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Russian news agency RIA reported citing Russia’s defence ministry.
Kherson is a port city on the coast of the Black Sea, close to the Crimea peninsula.
