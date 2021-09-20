Marvel fans have reacted in disappointment after WandaVision was snubbed at yesterday’s Emmy awards.

The critically acclaimed Disney Plus series had received a total of 23 nominations, the most of any limited series this year, including Mare of Easttown and The Queen’s Gambit.

Despite the number of nods, however, WandaVision was shut out at last night’s awards ceremony (19 September).

The show’s lead actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany lost out in the acting categories to Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) and Ewan McGregor (Halston), respectively.

Meanwhile, Mare of Easttown’s Julianne Nicholson took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series over Marvel star Kathryn Hahn.

Fans of the series have shared their reactions to the snub on social media.

“I still think about how incredible Kathryn Hahn was as Agnes/Agatha Harkness in WandaVision,” wrote journalist Michael Patterson. “There is nobody more deserving than her of that award and I think it’s a travesty that she was robbed.”

Another user wrote: “Did it hurt? When you realised Wandavision scored 23 nominations at the Emmys and still got robbed?”

Elizabeth Olsen in ‘WandaVision' (Disney Plus)

A second person added: “In WandaVision, Lizzie nailed the tone and mannerisms of actresses in 6 different decades of sitcoms. She didn’t win the trophy but she won hearts! And congratulations to Kate Winslet.”

Across its nine episodes, WandaVision paid homage to a number of sitcoms across past decades, including The Dick Van Dyke Show, Bewitched and I Love Lucy.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“BREAKING: The Queen’s Gambit fans and WandaVision fans have both united against the Academy,” joked one user, who accompanied their post with a brief clip of Jane Lynch’s character throwing a tantrum in Glee.

Another wrote: “WandaVision nation we lost this battle but we will win the war.”

Multiple users accused the Emmys of “using WandaVision for views and clout” by feting the series with multiple nominations but failing to award it in any of the major categories.

Addressing Olsen’s loss in the lead actress category, another person quipped: “If you voted for Kate Winslet, I hope your pillow is always warm, I hope your milk is always spoiled, I hope your wifi is always slow, I hope your drive thru order is always wrong, I hope every spotlight you come to is red, and I hope you stream WandaVision on Disney+.”

Although the series picked up zero wins in any of the Emmy’s major categories, WandaVision did take home awards for its production design, costumes and original music and lyrics.

WandaVision is available to stream in its entirety on Disney Plus. See the full list of winners here.