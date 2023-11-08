Jump to content

Love Island Games: How to watch the all-star spin-off hosted by Maya Jama

Returning contestants include Megan Barton Hanson, Jack Fowler and Curtis Pritchard

Tom Murray
Wednesday 08 November 2023 19:50
Love Island Games trailer

Love Island Games is officially underway.

The highly anticipated Love Island spin-off sees the return of some of the series’ best-loved contestants from across the show’s international editions.

The host of the UK edition, Maya Jama, is serving as the host of the new series along with comedian Iain Sterling narrating.

Taking place in Fiji, the Peacock original has welcomed back Islanders from the UK, US, Australia, Sweden, Germany and France for a second chance at love.

How to watch Love Island Games

Love Island Games kicked off on the US streaming platform Peacock on 1 November.

Episodes are airing daily, except for Saturdays, with the finale scheduled for Monday, 20 November.

In the UK, you can watch Love Island Games on Peacock via Sky or Now TV.

If you don't have access to these platforms, ITV2 will be airing Love Island Games at a later unconfirmed date.

Who is competing on the show?

The girls

  • Megan Barton Hanson (Season 4, UK)
  • Georgia Steel (Season 4, UK)
  • Liberty Poole (Season 7, UK)
  • Zeta Morrison (Season 4 winner, USA)
  • Tina Provis (Season 3 winner, Season 4, Australia)
  • Lisa Celander (Season 3, Sweden)
  • Kyra Green (Season 1, USA)
  • Justine Ndiba (Season 2 winner, USA)
  • Jessica Losurdo (Season 4, Australia)
  • Imani Wheeler (Season 5, USA)
  • Deb Chubb (Season 4, USA)
  • Courtney Boerner (Season 4, USA)
  • Cely Vazquez (Season 2, USA)
  • Aurelia Lamprecht (Season 4, Germany)

The boys

  • Eyal Booker (Season 4, UK)
  • Jack Fowler (Season 4, UK)
  • Curtis Pritchard (Season 5, UK)
  • Mike Boateng (Season 6, UK)
  • Toby Aromolaran (Season 7, UK)
  • Scott Van-der-sluis (Season 10, UK)
  • Steph Blackos (Season 2, France)
  • Ray Gantt (Season 1, USA)
  • Tina’s former boyfriend Mitch Hibberd (Winner Season 3 and Season 4, Australia)
  • Johnny Middlebrooks (Season 2, USA)
  • Carrington Rodriguez (Season 2, USA)
  • Callum Hole (Season 4, Australia)

You can find a full rundown of all the cast members here.

Romance will meet reality in this new series, as Islanders “are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns that help control the game like never before”.

Love Island Games airs six days a week on Peacock, Sky and Now TV.

