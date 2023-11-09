Love Island Games: How to watch the all-star spin-off hosted by Maya Jama

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island Games is officially underway.

The highly anticipated Love Island spin-off sees the return of some of the series’ best-loved contestants from across the show’s international editions.

The host of the UK edition, Maya Jama, is serving as the host of the new series along with comedian Iain Sterling narrating.

Taking place in Fiji, the Peacock original has welcomed back Islanders from the UK, US, Australia, Sweden, Germany and France for a second chance at love.

How to watch Love Island Games

Love Island Games kicked off on the US streaming platform Peacock on 1 November.

Episodes are airing daily, except for Saturdays, with the finale scheduled for Monday, 20 November.

In the UK, ITV2 will be airing Love Island Games at a later unconfirmed date.

Who is competing on the show?

The girls

Megan Barton Hanson (Season 4, UK)

Georgia Steel (Season 4, UK)

Liberty Poole (Season 7, UK)

Zeta Morrison (Season 4 winner, USA)

Tina Provis (Season 3 winner, Season 4, Australia)

Lisa Celander (Season 3, Sweden)

Kyra Green (Season 1, USA)

Justine Ndiba (Season 2 winner, USA)

Jessica Losurdo (Season 4, Australia)

Imani Wheeler (Season 5, USA)

Deb Chubb (Season 4, USA)

Courtney Boerner (Season 4, USA)

Cely Vazquez (Season 2, USA)

Aurelia Lamprecht (Season 4, Germany)

The boys

Eyal Booker (Season 4, UK)

Jack Fowler (Season 4, UK)

Curtis Pritchard (Season 5, UK)

Mike Boateng (Season 6, UK)

Toby Aromolaran (Season 7, UK)

Scott Van-der-sluis (Season 10, UK)

Steph Blackos (Season 2, France)

Ray Gantt (Season 1, USA)

Tina’s former boyfriend Mitch Hibberd (Winner Season 3 and Season 4, Australia)

Johnny Middlebrooks (Season 2, USA)

Carrington Rodriguez (Season 2, USA)

Callum Hole (Season 4, Australia)

You can find a full rundown of all the cast members here.

Romance will meet reality in this new series, as Islanders “are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns that help control the game like never before”.

Love Island Games airs six days a week on Peacock.