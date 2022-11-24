Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega recalls performing ‘autopsies’ on little animals when she was young

Ortega stars as the titular teenager of Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’

Annabel Nugent
Thursday 24 November 2022 19:46
Comments
Wednesday Addams Netflix show trailer

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has recaled performing autopsies on “little” dead animals when she was younger.

Ortega made her debut as the gothic teenage girl character – made famous by Christina Ricci – in Tim Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday.

Wednesday was released on Wednesday (23 November) and has received mixed reviews from critics and fans. You can read The Independent’s two-star review of the series here.

Ortega, 20, spoke about her friendship with Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler during a recent appearance on Wired’s “Autocomplete Interview” series.

“She was somebody that I instantly clicked with. We did a movie called The Fallout a couple years back, and I feel like Maddie and I are the same person in different fonts,” he said.

Recommended

The Scream actor continued: “She’s such a weirdo and I’m a weirdo in the way I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger.

“Little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard. She’s a weirdo in the sense that she breaks out into characters or movements or makes faces.”

Ortega, who also starred in Netflix’s hit series You opposite Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, continued to praise Ziegler’s “comedic timing”, saying that they have “a good time” and are “really weird together”.

Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s recently released series, which sees the character enrolled in a supernatural boarding school riddled with mysteries.

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in