Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has recaled performing autopsies on “little” dead animals when she was younger.

Ortega made her debut as the gothic teenage girl character – made famous by Christina Ricci – in Tim Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday.

Wednesday was released on Wednesday (23 November) and has received mixed reviews from critics and fans. You can read The Independent’s two-star review of the series here.

Ortega, 20, spoke about her friendship with Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler during a recent appearance on Wired’s “Autocomplete Interview” series.

“She was somebody that I instantly clicked with. We did a movie called The Fallout a couple years back, and I feel like Maddie and I are the same person in different fonts,” he said.

The Scream actor continued: “She’s such a weirdo and I’m a weirdo in the way I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger.

“Little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard. She’s a weirdo in the sense that she breaks out into characters or movements or makes faces.”

Ortega, who also starred in Netflix’s hit series You opposite Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, continued to praise Ziegler’s “comedic timing”, saying that they have “a good time” and are “really weird together”.

Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s recently released series, which sees the character enrolled in a supernatural boarding school riddled with mysteries.

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.