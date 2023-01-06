Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix has officially confirmed the renewal of Wednesday for a second season, delighting fans.

The “cultural phenomenon that captivated the world” stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in the streamer’s adaptation of the classic 1992 film The Addams Family.

Debuting on 23 November, season one followed Wednesday as she aims to master her emerging psychic ability, prevent a killing spree and solve the 25-year-old mystery that embroiled her parents.

In its second week on the platform, Wednesday had reached 400 million viewing hours in a week, making it Netflix’s first English-language series ever to do so.

Following Netflix’s announcement of the series’s return, fans have responded in sheer excitement.

“It’s a great day to be an Addams fan,” one replied, with a second writing: “Hell yeah.”

A third hoped that the new season would bring Ortega’s Wednesday and Hunter Doohan’s Tyler “back for the endgame”.

“Really happy for my favs: incredible Tim Burton and infinitely talented Jenna Ortega,” another added. “It’s a joy to watch Wednesday.”

Speaking to Tudum.com in a new interview about the renewal, co-creators, showrunners and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said: “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two.

“We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

And while the show set a surprising Rotten Tomatoes milestone, The Independent’s Nick Hilton gave it a two-star rating in his review.

Despite prior speculations that Amazon’s Prime Video might poach the series, Netflix has assured that Wednesday will return “only on Netflix” for its season two, date details to be shared later.