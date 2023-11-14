Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix series Wednesday is undergoing a huge change for season two now the strikes are over.

The series, an Addams Family spin-off centred on the character made famous by Lisa Loring and Christina Ricci, became one of the streaming service’s most successful titles after being released in November 2021.

A second season was swiftly commissioned, and Jenna Ortega is set to return as the psychic teenager during her years at Nevermore Academy.

However, until now, the writing and filming of new episodes have been delayed due to Hollywood strikes, which are now over.

Scripts are now in the process of being written, and Netflix will get production back on track in April. However, there’ll be one big difference.

According Deadline, whereas the first season was filmed in Romania, which gave the country a big touring boost following the show’s stratospheric success, shooting has been relocated to Ireland for season two. Logistical challenges are believed to be the reason behind the change.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.

Returning for season two, alongside Ortega, are Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who play Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectively. Other cast contracts are currently being drawn up.

After just one week of release, Wednesday, which was developed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, was streamed for a total of 341.2 million hours, beating a record held by Stranger Things.

The series was previously hit by an obstacle when one of the show’s stars quit before completing their scenes.

Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’ (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

In an article about the show’s success, The Independent said that, despite Ortega’s strong lead performance, “it can’t escape certain trappings, namely the fact that it’s essentially Gen-Z Addams Family by way of Riverdale”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Ortega’s previous credits include Ti West horrror X, the fifth and sixth Scream films and the forthcoming Beetlejuice 2, which reunited her with Wednesday producer Tim Burton.

Also starring in Beetlejuice 2, a sequel to Burton’s 1988 horror comedy, is original stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara. The film’s release date is set for 6 September 2024.

Wednesday season two is expected to be released late 2024 or early 2025.