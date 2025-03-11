Wendy Williams claims she passed hospital evaluation with ‘flying colors’ and reveals what will happen next
Williams was hospitalized on Monday after dropping a note from the window of her assisted living facility
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Wendy Williams has claimed she passed a medical examination with “flying colors” after she was taken to the hospital for a wellness check.
The former Wendy Williams Show host, 60, was removed from her assisted living facility on Monday after dropping a note from her window that read: “Help! Wendy!!”
During Tuesday morning’s episode of Good Day New York, Williams called on-air anchor Rosanna Scotto from the Lenox Hill Hospital to give her an update on the situation.
When asked about the tests she had undergone to determine whether her cognitive functions were sufficiently intact for her to end her court-ordered guardianship, Williams declared she passed “with flying colors.”
The Independent has contacted William’s representative for further comment.
Williams has been under financial guardianship since 2022. Last year, her care team announced she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.
More to come
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments