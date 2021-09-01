What If...? viewers call Doctor Strange episode ‘best thing MCU has ever made’

The latest episode of What If...? is being praised as the greatest thing the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has ever done.

Episode four of the animated series, which depicts alternative plot points deviating from the main Marvel timeline, focused on Doctor Strange.

It reimagines what happened on the fateful night of the character’s car crash by killing off his love interest, Dr Christine, who is played by Rachel McAdams.

He ultimately ends up trying to use his power to reverse his heartbreak, but is told by the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) that this will never happen as Christine’s death was an “absolute” point in time.

Strange later learns from an enigmatic librarian that the only way to bring her back is to absorb “other beings”. He does so, and successfully resurrects Christine, who ends up deteriorating anyway. His actions also cause the universe to destruct.

Viewers praised the episode, with one writing: “The #DoctorStrange episode of What If...? is one of the best things the MCU has ever made. They perfectly distilled what would normally take an entire incredible story arc in the comics down into 30 minutes! Absolutely brilliant. And heart-breaking.

An animated version of Benedict Cumberbatch’s MCU character in ‘What If...?' (Marvel Studios)

Another viewer added: “What If...? episode 4 had absolutely zero right being THAT GOOD. I haven’t properly cried at a marvel property in so long.”

What If...? is available to stream on Disney Plus.