What time does I’m a Celebrity South Africa start?

A special ‘All-Stars’ spinoff is here

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 27 April 2023 18:44
Comments
First trailer released for I’m a Celebrity South Africa

The first season of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’s South Africa spinoff is here.

While the flagship series usually takes place in Australia, this new, pre-recorded “All-Stars” version was filmed in South Africa.

Find out more about the new series below...

Who are the contesants on I’m a Celebrity South Africa?

This brand new show sees the return of some of the most memorable campmates from past seasons of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

There will be many more celebrities than initially announced taking part in the series but viewers will have to watch to find out who they are and when they will enter camp.

The first batch of celebs revealed included TV presenter Carol Vorderman and Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo. Read more here.

Is there a public vote?

Ant and Dec on ‘I’m a Celebrity South Africa’

(ITV)

Because the show has been pre-recorded, there is no public vote. Contestants will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever “I’m a Celebrity Legend”.

Where is it filmed in South Africa?

It’s filmed inthe “harsher and more unforgiving” environment of South Africa’s Kruger National Park, with the contestants facing challenges “even bigger and tougher” than before. Read more here.

When does it start?

Episode two kicks off on ITV at 9pm on Tuesday 25 April. It will air Monday to Friday for three weeks.

