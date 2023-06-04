Love Island 2023: How many weeks does the show last?

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dust off those bikinis and grab yourself a spray tan – Love Island is back for another long, hot summer of fun.

After airing its second winter series in South Africa earlier this year, the dating show returns this summer in Mallorca, with presenter Maya Jama back at the helm.

You can meet the initial batch of islanders jetting off to paradise this summer here.

Love Island airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2, with episodes ranging in length but sitting around the hour mark.

In place of a standard episode on Saturdays, ITV2 shows the compilation spin-off Love Island: Unseen Bits at 10pm.

When does Love Island 2023 begin?

Love Island kicks off on Monday 5 June at 9pm on ITV2.

How long does Love Island last for?

Love Island’s 2023 summer series is expected to run for eight weeks as usual. Should the series follow the usual pattern, the grand final is expected to take place on 30 July.

If previous instalments are anything to go by, the final four couples will have visits from their families before the winners are crowned and given the chance to share or steal the £50,000 prize.

Both series this year have seen Jama replace Laura Whitmore as host, after she quit in 2022. Whitmore’s husband, comedian Iain Stirling, narrates the series as normal.

Love Island returns Monday 5 June at 9pm on ITV2.