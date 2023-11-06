Yes chef! The Bear season 3 confirmed after nerve-racking wait for renewal

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Bear has been renewed for a highly anticipated third season, expected to be released in 2024.

Fans had a nerve-jangling wait for the good news after the show’s second season aired five months ago.

Starring Jeremy Allen White, the FX/Hulu original follows young chef Carmy (White) as he fulfills his dreams of transforming his family’s Chicago sandwich shop into a Michellen-star eaterie.

Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who recently landed their first Emmy nominations for Supporting Comedy Actress and Actor, also star, as do Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson.

The dark comedy’s first season, which debuted in 2022, has been nominated for an additional 11 Emmys – including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Comedy Actor and Comedy Writing and Directing – at the postponed awards show in January 2024.

“The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon,” said FX entertainment president Nick Grad.

“We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri in ‘The Bear’ (FX)

The latest series saw Carmy locked in the restaurant’s walk-in freezer on opening night. Unable to bark orders at his team, he begins to have a mental breakdown. Just before a locksmith arrives to saw into the door, Carmy manages to destroy two of his closest relationships with his best friend Richie (Moss-Bachrach) and his new girlfriend Claire (Gordon).

“As frenetic and intense as ever, this chef drama sizzles in the skillet,” The Independent’s Nick Hilton praised in his four-star review of the show’s second season, which aired in June.

While it is unknown when production on the third season can begin due to the ongoing actors’ strike, the series is still expected to return sometime in 2024.

Meanwhile, in an August interview, Edebiri, who plays Sydney, Carmy’s sous-chef, responded to fan theories about a possible romance between Sydney and Carmy.

Acknowledging that shipping is an inevitable “part of a show’s culture”, Edebiri admitted that she finds it “frustrating”.

“I don’t think they’re going to get what they want,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s really not our thought process when we’re making the show.”

The Bear seasons one and two are available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.