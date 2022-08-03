Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Season two of hit show The White Lotus has landed a US premiere date.

The Emmy-nominated comedy-drama – which followed a week of misadventures of the guests and employees at a tropical resort in its debut season – will make its return with a location change.

On Wednesday (3 August), the streamer revealed that its second season will take place in Sicily and will premiere on HBO Max in the US in October.

A specific day has yet to be announced.

The forthcoming series will follow a new set of hotel employees and privileged vacationers. However, Jennifer Coolidge will reprise her role as fan favourite Tanya McQuoid.

Additional cast members include F Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall.

The first season of the limited anthology series received 20 Emmy nominations for the 2022 September award show for Outstanding Limited Series, Writing, Directing, and numerous acting nods.

Fred Hechinger, pictured here with Steve Zahn, plays a tech-addicted teen in ‘The White Lotus’ (Sky)

Among the nominees is Sydney Sweeney, who recently spoke out against the “lack of loyalty” in Hollywood.

Find the full list of Emmy 2022 nominations here. Read The Independent’s five-star review of the first season here.

The White Lotus season two premieres this October on HBO Max in the US, with a UK release date to follow.