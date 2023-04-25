Where is I’m a Celebrity South Africa filmed?

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The first season of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’s South Africa spinoff is almost upon us.

While the flagship series usually takes place in Australia, this new, pre-recorded “all stars” version, which sees celebs from Carol Vorderman to Jordan Banjo return to the show, was filmed on a whole other continent.

Find out more below...

Instead of the usual Australian outback setting, this series was filmed in “the harsher and more unforgiving” environment of South Africa’s Kruger National Park, with the contestants facing challenges “even bigger and tougher” than before.

The park, which is 250 miles from Johannesburg, is one of the largest game reserves in Africa, covering an area of more than 7,500 square miles.

It is actually the filming location of the Australian version of I’m a Celeb, so any viewers from Down Under might recognise the setting.

There will be many more celebrities than those who were initially announced taking part in the new series, but viewers will have to watch to find out who they are and when they will enter camp.

Ant and Dec on ‘I’m a Celebrity South Africa’ (ITV)

With no public vote, they will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever “I’m a Celebrity Legend”.

Find out everything you need to know about the show here.

I’m a Celebrity South Africa airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV from 24 April.