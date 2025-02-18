Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White Lotus fans are celebrating the return of the hit show for a third season, with one summing up the first episode on social media by writing: “Incest plotline, toxic female friend group, greg… oh we are so back.”

The Mike White-scripted series satirizes the lives of the wealthy on vacation at a fictional chain of high-end resorts. The first season aired in 2021 and was set in Hawaii, while 2022’s second season took place in Sicily. The third season moves the action to Thailand.

The latest season has already earned rave reviews from critics, with The Independent’s TV critic Nick Hilton writing in a four-star appraisal: “Some will prefer Hawaii, some will prefer Sicily, but Thailand will have its own fans.

“What it shows is that The White Lotus is a franchise now so totally in command of its own appeal that it can be transferred anywhere.”

Reactions on social media have been equally glowing, with one fan writing: “How can White Lotus develop characters from 0 to 100 in just an hour?! Absolute masterful storytelling. This is a show that knows how to respect the viewer’s time.”

However, several viewers commented that they were shocked by the hints of a potentially incestuous relationship between the three siblings of the Ratliff family.

Sam Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook and Patrick Schwarzenegger in the third season of 'The White Lotus' ( HBO )

After they arrive at the resort, eldest son Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) protests that his sister Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) should not sleep in the same room as youngest child Lochlan (Sam Nivola) as they have “full grown genitals.”

In the end, Saxon and Lochlan share a room, depicted in a scene in which Saxon makes a number of remarks about his sister’s attractiveness and sex life and asks about his brother’s taste in porn. He then wonders how he’ll be able to “jerk off all week” with his brother in the room, before walking to the bathroom fully nude.

Last week Schwarzenegger’s father, The Terminator star Arnold, commented on the scene: “I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say – the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday – trust me.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

On social media, one viewer wrote: “What the hell is happening with these brothers on the white lotus”

Another added: “The white lotus season 3 is off to a crazy start.. the shooting, Greg is back and after Belinda, the weird nasty incest storyline, the 3 white women who hate each other… and Lisa acting down”

Some viewers pointed out that incest was also a feature of Game of Thrones, which used to air in the same timeslot. One wrote: “What's an HBO Sunday night show without incest.”