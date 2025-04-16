White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood addresses public tears after SNL parody drama
‘Saturday Night Live’ cast members parodied the actor’s accent and appearance in an April 12 skit
Aimee Lou Wood is setting the record straight after paparazzi caught her crying on the streets of London.
Headlines in various outlets linked Wood’s public tears to the controversy surrounding Saturday Night Live’s recent sketch mocking her appearance in The White Lotus.
However, the English actor took to Instagram to explain that she was crying for a different reason.
“I actually wasn’t crying about anything that the papers made out. I was crying about something completely unrelated,” Wood, 31, wrote on her Instagram Story next to a fan message that accused her of being “reduced to tears because of people tearing into their appearance.”
In paparazzi pictures published by the New York Post, Wood can be seen sobbing into her friend Ralph Davis’s chest while wearing a baseball cap and red leather jacket.
Her midday breakdown came days after SNL cast members parodied the plot of Mike White’s White Lotus season three for a sketch called “The White Potus,” which saw characters Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson), Ivanka Trump (Scarlett Johansson), and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (Jon Gries) take the place of Jason Issac’s character Timothy Ratliff, his daughter Piper Ratliff, and the former husband of Jennifer Coolidge’s character Greg, respectively.
The SNL skit also attempted to recreate the dynamic between Rick ( Walton Goggins) and his younger girlfriend Chelsea (Wood), played in the SNL skit by cast member Sarah Sherman.
Sherman’s parody of Chelsea included faking a bizarre British accent and protruding prosthetic teeth in an attempt to mimic Wood’s appearance.
Wood was not impressed by Sherman’s parody of her. On Sunday, April 13, she called the skit “unfunny and mean.”
She wrote: “Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way? Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago.”
On Monday, the same day Lou Wood was spotted crying, she took to her Instagram Story to let her followers know that she’d received “apologies from SNL.”
“The last thing I’ll say on the matter. I am not thin-skinned. I actually love being taken the p*** out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride,” she continued. “I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature - I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.
“Actually one last thing. Not Sarah Sherman’s fault. Not hating on her, hating on the concept,” she finished before sharing a comment from a fan that compared the skit to “1970s misogyny” and saying, “this sums up my view.”
