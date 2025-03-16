Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Isaacs has shut down speculation about whether he wears a prosthetic penis in The White Lotus.

The 61-year-old actor plays Timothy Ratliff, patriarch of a wealthy family and father of Saxon Ratliff (played by Patrick Schwarzenegger). The new season of the dark comedy is set in another luxury hotel - this time in Thailand.

Viewers were left shocked when an episode of the show featured a full-frontal nude scene starring the Harry Potter actor.

“A lot of people are debating it. It’s all over the internet,” Isaacs said on CBS Mornings when asked if he was wearing a prosthetic in the scene.

Explaining why he refused to answer the question, he said: “I’ll tell you why because the best actress this year is Mikey Madison at the Oscars and I don’t see anyone discussing her vulva, which is on television all the time and I’m not talking about Swedish cars.”

He added: “I think it’s interesting that there’s a double standard for men, but when women are naked, Margaret Qualley in The Substance, no one would dream of talking to her about her genitalia or her nipples or any of those things. So, it’s odd that there’s a double standard.”

Although he continued to be pressed by hosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson, he admitted dodging the question as he said: “Because I don’t think that people really want to know how the sausage is made.

open image in gallery Isaacs called out the ‘double standard for men’ ( CBS Mornings )

“I genuinely think it would be odd when there are characters - and some of the women are naked in here - it’d be odd if you were sitting here. And you would never dream of discussing their genitalia, not for a second.”

As he continued to be asked, Isaacs quipped: “What is your obsession? Mike White is a brilliant writer, it’s the best series on television for a long time. And what is the obsession with penises? It’s an odd thing.”

open image in gallery Isaacs in 'The White Lotus' ( HBO/Sky )

After the scene aired for the first time, viewers at home couldn’t hide their disbelief at what they had just seen.

“I did NOT have Jason Isaacs full-frontal on my White Lotus S3 bingo card lmaooo,” wrote one person.

Using a Harry Potter reference (Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy in the film franchise), one viewer joked: “Well, I didn’t expect White Lotus to show Lucius Malfoy’s wand tonight, but here we are.”