The White Lotus creator Mike White has said he’s come to a “sad” realisation after watching the season two finale.

Both seasons of the HBO series began with a mystery death, with the series flashing back to depict events leading up to the fatal incident. Until then, it was unknown which character had died.

In the season two finale, fans were left heartbroken when it was finally revealed who the deceased person was.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Upon discovering a suspicious connection between her estranged husband Greg (Jon Gries) and her new friend Quentin (Tom Hollander), Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) realises the latter is out to get her.

After Tanya realises Quentin’s plan, which involves a gun, masking tape and a bin bag, she manages to acquire the gun and kills practically everyone on board.

In an attempt to escape the bloodshed she’s caused, Tanya jumps off the yacht’s high deck below to the speedboat – but, sadly, she botches the leap and hits her head on the edge of the speedboat, falling into the water to her death.

While White has explained why he felt it was time to take out season two’s only returning character, he has also admitted to feeling unexpectedly “sad” after watching the episode with Coolidge when it was broadcast live.

Speaking to The New York Times on Monday (12 December), White said: “I really love this story. I really thought it was a funny way to go. And right. I don’t have regrets about that. But yesterday, I went over and watched the show alone with Jennifer.”

Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

He continued: “At one point, I was kind of laughing and I looked over at her, and she was so sad for Tanya. In that moment, I was like, ‘Oh, this is the end for me and Jennifer. And Jennifer’s the reason I did White Lotus in the first place. Because I just wanted to write something for her and I just adore her. So it’s sad.

“I didn’t realise it until yesterday, but now I am sad. It’s going to be hard to do it without her. There’s definitely going to be something missing.”

Coolidge herself said: “I didn’t expect, last night, to be as moved as I was.”

The White Lotus is available to stream on NOW – find The Independent’s review of the finale here.

A third season has been announced by HBO.