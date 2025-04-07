White Lotus fans outraged by ‘unnecessary’ death in shocking season finale
‘Of course, they kill off the only likeable character in the show,’ said one irate viewer
Fans of The White Lotus have lashed out at the show’s creator Mike White for what they are calling “unnecessary” deaths in the shocking season three finale.
For weeks, fans have been speculating which of the season’s many stars will be shot and left floating in the pool of the luxury Thai hotel, as shown in the season's opening episodes.
Amongst the many contenders have been White Lotus hotel employee Belinda, innocent security guard Gaitok, the suicidal Tim Ratliff and any member of his complicated family or the problematic trio of Russians.
Warning: The rest of this article contains major spoilers for The White Lotus season three finale
In the end, it was Aimee Lou Wood’s character Chelsea and her partner Rick, played by Walton Goggins, who bite the bullet following a tragic shootout with resort owner Jim Hollinger (who turned about to be his father after all) and Gaitok.
Although The White Lotus has a habit of killing off fan-favourite characters, such as Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya, the deaths of Rick and Chelsea appear to have hit viewers pretty hard.
One upset fan said: “Of course, they kill off the only likeable character in the show and she was the one.”
Another person added: “So freaking unnecessary to kill Chelsea! She became one of my favourite characters along with Laurie & Belinda! Good season but the finale was entertaining but frustrating.”
An outraged viewer wrote: “CHELSEA MY SWEET ANGEL! ! ! ! F*** YOU MIKE WHITE! ! ! ! ! HOW DARE YOU? ! !”
Others bemoaned that series villain Greg managed to get away for another season without even a scratch on him.
Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days
New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled
Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days
New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled
“Chelsea dead. Rick dead. Rick killed his father. The Ratliff family still alive. Belinda doing Pornchai like how Yanya did her. The trio back together and yet somehow Greg is still alive,” said one angry viewer.
“Mike White… you will pay for taking our baby Chelsea away and not Greg,” said a second dismayed fan.
Goggins has since posted a lengthy heartfelt tribute to Rick and Chelsea on Instagram. The star wrote: “Rick + Chelsea. With the heaviest of hearts… To me, ours was a love story. It was only ever a love story, hindered by unresolved, childhood trauma. We all have them… but can we move past them. In the depths of our despair there is always beauty around us. If we can sit with our pain, just sit with it… not react… not be defined by it…It’s there… the love the world is constantly giving in any given moment is there. Always waiting for us to see it… Trust me I know. Thank you Mike White for your imagination, your tender heart, for the privilege of giving us the opportunity to tell it. Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner… a journey I will never forget.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments